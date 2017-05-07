Hundreds Gather To Raise Money For Veterans In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hundreds gathered in South Philadelphia Sunday for a fundraiser to help veterans, who are too often left behind.

Inside and, despite the rain, outside of Tollman Joe’s Bar and Restaurant near Oregon Ave and Front Street live music, food and booze helped bring in the dollars for the Veterans Comfort House.

Tom Penrose co-owner of Tollman Joe’s said, “When a veteran is homeless or is going to the VA, it’s a place to stay and eat and get clothing until they can kind of get back on their feet.”

William Champion is a veteran himself and runs Veterans Comfort House non-profit.

“On a monthly basis, I serve 50 knocks on the door,” he said.

Campion says funds are tight, and every little bit helps.

“Just to keep the lights on and water, so when the knocks on the doors come that we are able to have a comfortable place for veterans to come for a couple hours, provide them with services and supplies and bring a smile to their face.”

A portion of the proceeds will go to families of fallen Philadelphia police officers and firefighters.