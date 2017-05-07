Good Samaritan Helps Save Woman After Car Crashes Into AC Bay

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Authorities say a woman was saved from a car that had crashed into the Atlantic City bay Sunday with help from a Good Samaritan.

Atlantic City Police responded to a call that a vehicle that had crashed through the bulkhead and into the bay at the 3200 block of Fairmount Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene the car had been fully submerged, and three people were receiving medical attention.

After the vehicle entered the water, TJ Andrews of Atlantic City witnessed the crash, and then jumped in the water to help removed the trapped female passenger.

The passenger, driver and Andrews were taken to an area medical center where the passenger was treated for serious injuries. The driver and Andrews were treated for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Police ask that anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.