Girl 9, Struck, Pinned By Car In SW Philly; 2 Other Children Injured

May 7, 2017 7:04 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck and pinned by a car in Southwest Philadelphia, Sunday.

Police say two other children were also injured and taken to the hospital.

It happened at 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, around 6 p.m.

The 9-year-old girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition. A 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The accident is under investigation.

