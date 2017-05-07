Girl 9, Struck, Pinned By Car In SW Philly; 2 Other Children Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck and pinned by a car in Southwest Philadelphia, Sunday.
Police say two other children were also injured and taken to the hospital.
It happened at 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue, around 6 p.m.
The 9-year-old girl was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in critical condition. A 10-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The accident is under investigation.
