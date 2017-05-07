Delaware County Church Closes 3 Years After Merging With Nearby Parish

May 7, 2017 3:10 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As part of an ongoing reorganization, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia has announced another parish is closing in Delaware County.

Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Church in Essington will officially shut its doors as a worship site in June.

It’s part of the continuous Archdiocese Pastoral Planning Initiative, which merges parishes within the same area together to ease financial burdens.

Three years ago, church officials announced both Saint Margaret and Saint Gabriel Parish in Norwood would merge — and retain the name of Saint Gabriel.

The building that houses Saint Margaret remained open and was available for funerals, weddings and other celebratory masses — but will be officially closed on June 12.

