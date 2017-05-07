Arrest Made In Sexual Assault, Kidnapping Of Delaware 4-Year-Old Girl

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) –– Authorities in New Castle County have made an arrest in the sexual assault and kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl back in April.
Police have not released further details on the arrest. They will be holding a press conference Monday at 1 p.m.
On April 6, the young girl was abducted along Sugar Plum Court, just outside her home. Witnesses and police say the little girl was riding bikes with about a half-dozen other children when she was suddenly snatched by a man in a dark sedan.
She was found later that day in Wilmington, walking near Banning Park with very little clothes on, said police.
Police say there was evidence she was sexually assaulted.