Water Main Break Causes Mess In Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Repairs on a water main are nearly complete, expected to be fully complete by Sunday afternoon.

Trenton Water Works said no one is without water Saturday night, but most people living near the main break are still reeling from the damage it caused and wild wake up they had Saturday morning.

At around 12:30 a.m. Saturday water flooded several streets in Trenton.

One resident along Garfield Avenue took pictures from the second floor of his home and described the street as “Lake Garfield.”

“We heard something bust, but we didn’t come outside because you know a lot of stuff goes on so we didn’t really pay attention,” said Kristen Williams who lives near the main break.

The loud noise and all the water came from a 24 inch water main that broke.

“Last night was just terrible terrible,” said Garfield Avenue Resident Kayla Williams.

Not only was it scary to suddenly wake up to flooded streets, but all the water here eventually seeped into dozens of cars and homes and caused quite a bit of damage.

Abdul Fleming’s basement had five feet of water in it.

“The damage is terrible, it’s unbearable,” said Fleming.

Not only is everything that was in his basement completely ruined, but his house’s foundation has been compromised and the house has been deemed unfit for him and his family of five to live in.

“Our homeowners insurance says they do not cover this, take it up with the city. It’s like a third-party,” Fleming added, “They said our house is unfit to live in. So right now the Red Cross came out and helped us out, but after that I don’t know. We are really clueless.”

“The city will work with the resident and insurance companies to try and make sure that everyone is made whole,” said Director Merkle Cherry with Trenton’s Department of Public Works.

At least a dozen resident have broken water heaters after the main break, so they are without hot water.

The Fleming family worries they may be out of a home completely.

All the residents hoping the city does, in fact, help cover the costs of repair.

Some are meeting with the mayor on Monday.