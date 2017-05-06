Local WWII Veteran Celebrates 105th Birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A veteran from Media, Pennsylvania is celebrating her 105th birthday on Monday.
Sarah Nader was born on May 8, 1912 in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania. Her parents were immigrants and she was one of eight children.
Sarah was a Sergeant in the Women’s Army Corps during World War II. After the war, she worked for the federal government.
She married her husband, William, but was widowed years ago. The two never had children.
Sarah’s family is throwing her a birthday party this weekend to celebrate the special occasion. After all, it’s not every day you turn 105!
Her niece tells CBSPhilly Sarah remains in relatively good health and only requires the assistance of a walker. She says Sarah is an avid reader and enjoys bowling and ping pong.
Happy birthday, Sarah, and thank you for your service!