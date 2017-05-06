Trump Security Costs A Concern In One North Jersey Town

BEDMINSTER TWP, NJ (CBS) — President Trump is spending the weekend not at his Florida golf resort, but one he owns in Somerset County in northern New Jersey. Locals are expressing concerns about security costs and who might be footing the bill.

There is a federal budget provision to reimburse locales for security, but Mar-a-Lago and New York City are already in line, and there’s no guarantee how much Bedminster Township might get for protecting Trump National Golf Course when the President’s there.

Enter local State Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli.

“I have every reason to believe that the Trump Administration and the federal government will reimburse Bedminster on a very, very timely basis for any overtime costs incurred when the President is in town,” Ciaattrelli told KYW Newsradio.

But if that doesn’t happen, he says local officials will have to examine all options available.

“There are a number of different options we would need to discuss,” he continued. “Certainly one that’s been brought up is the nuclear option, which is the one that I think that they’ve discussed down in Florida, which is creating a special taxing district that has only one property in it, and that’s the Trump resort.”

But Ciattarelli denies published reports suggesting he’s ready to sponsor such a proposal in New Jersey.

By the way, Ciattarelli is seeking the GOP nomination for Governor next month.