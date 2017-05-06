Team USA Bobsled Driver Steven Holcomb Dies

May 6, 2017 5:58 PM
Filed Under: Steven Holcomb, USA Bobsled Team, Winter Olympics

By Steve Almasy

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Steven Holcomb, who piloted the US No. 1 four-man bobsled to Olympic gold in 2010, was found dead Saturday morning in his room at the US training center in Lake Placid, New York, the US Olympic Committee said.

He was 37 years old. No cause of death was given.

“Steve was a tremendous athlete and even better person, and his perseverance and achievements were an inspiration to us all,” United States Olympic Committee CEO Scott Blackmun said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s family and the entire bobsledding community.”

Holcomb’s victory was impressive considering in 2008 he had a procedure for an eye condition that could have led to him going blind. The gold medal was the first US win in the event since 1948.

He also raced to two bronzes in 2014 Sochi Games, driving two-man and four-man sleds.

Holcomb was a five-time world champion.

This season he was second in the two-man competition and third in the four-man in the World Cup standings.

__

(The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch