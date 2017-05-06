Southwest Captain Pays For His 1 Millionth Passenger’s Flight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One million passengers — that’s how many people a Southwest Airlines captain has flown over the course of his career.

On Friday, Captain John Richie had a surprise for the person who became his one millionth.

He surprised a woman with a bottle of champagne and an envelope containing cash paying the woman back the cost of her ticket.

His announcement on the flight’s intercom was captured by a flight attendant’s cell phone.

The captain paid for the woman’s ticket with his own money.

He was also celebrating his 22 years in the sky.

