Philly Program Teams Up With Tween Author To Promote Girls Interested In Science

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Girls from a local science program team up with the an author for the launch of her new career exploration book, and the goal is to keep young girls interest in science fields in which they are underrepresented.

The Girls Inc STEM Gems team gathered at the Friends Center.

“We usually do science activities,” said 11-year-old Gia Washington. “And like we learn when we do them and sometimes volunteers come and explains what we do.”

This weekend, author Ellen Langas stopped by for the launch of her newest career exploration book, Super Science Girls.

“We use real life successful role models as the basis for the characters in the fictional chapter series,” said Langas. “It’s very important in the tween ages to introduce to introduce these careers, particularly science, where girls are underrepresented in careers.”

One hundred books were donated to the STEM Gems.

Gia says special events like this one make her excited about science, technology and reading.

“Some girls don’t think that they can do it, but if they have other people encouraging them, they can do it,” she said.