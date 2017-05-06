Philadelphia Zoo Celebrates Animal Moms And Their Babies

May 6, 2017 2:17 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day is right around the corner and it’s a special time at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The newest mom is Natasha, a Mongoose Lemur that was born at the zoo on April 26. Mother and baby are doing great. The little one’s gender has not yet been identified and it has not been given a name yet.

mongoose lemur no name yet Philadelphia Zoo Celebrates Animal Moms And Their Babies

Mongoose Lemur (credit: Philadelphia Zoo)

Zoo spokeswoman Amy Shearer says the babies aren’t just cute, they serve as ambassadors to animals in the wild and the importance of conservation.

“The zoo has the ability to impact how so many people view their perspective and their place on the planet,” Shearer said. “And so we have a great opportunity to share with people what is happening in the world, what they can do to make a difference, and when you see these babies and these moms and these families together, it shows you a connection and makes you realize that we are all in this together, this is all of our planet and we need to figure out how to share this in harmony.”

Baby animals and moms on exhibit include western lowland gorillas, aye ayes, gibbons, Guam king fisher birds, and ring-tailed lemurs.

