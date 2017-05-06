Pa. Senate To Consider Bill That Would Prevent Cities From Banning Plastic Bags

May 6, 2017 8:00 PM By Kim Glovas
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Senate could consider a bill as early as Monday which would ban local governments from addressing problems caused by disposable plastic bags. Philadelphia is on record opposing the bill, and at least one local lawmaker wants to stop it.

State Representative Greg Vitali, who represents Delaware County and parts of Montgomery County, says the bill would prevent local governments from banning plastic bags, or imposing fees on using them at retail stores.

“By prohibiting cities, like Philadelphia, from enacting a ban or surcharge or a fee, you’re taking away a good tool of local control,” Vitali said.

Vitali says the bill will benefit one entity.

“It’s being driven by one company, one special interest group, Novolex,” he said. “They have a Helix Poly plant in Milesburg, Pennsylvania and they’re driving this.”

Vitali is asking anyone who opposes the bill to reach out to the governor and urge him to veto it.

“Plastic bags are bad for the environment,” said Vitali. “The ocean is just filled with plastic.”

The bill’s primary sponsor State Representative Frank Farry of Bucks County, did not respond to a request for an interview.

