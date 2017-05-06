Fancy Hats, Bowties Come Out As PhilaDerby Transforms Center City Into Churchill Downs

May 6, 2017 9:40 PM By Andrew Kramer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kentucky Derby fever rode into Philadelphia Saturday.

People were off to watch parties all throughout the city, including one outside Pagano’s at 20th and Market Streets.

Sam Accardi organized the PhilaDerby.

“It’s basically a giant Kentucky Derby festival,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “We take the spectacle of Louisville and bring it to Philadelphia. So it’s everything that comes with the traditional Kentucky Derby.”

Including, he says, the attire:

“Women are all dressed up in crazy hats. We got men in ridiculous suits. You’ve got everything you need in Philadelphia.”

Jacqui Elliot’s hat really stood out.

“Kind of just brought together everything that represents the Kentucky Derby, like the dollar bills representing the betting, the roses, and the horseshoe and then the mint julep cups, obviously for the mint juleps were drinking today.”

The cups on the hat were empty, but almost everyone had a full mint julep in hand for the race, which was shown on a massive, 25 foot jumbotron

“Since we can’t actually go to the actual Kentucky Derby it’s nice they project it,” says Jacqui’s friend, Gwen Porter.

Before the race even started they predicted a win for Always Dreaming, based on the horses’ name and a gut feeling, they say.

The crowd at the PhilaDerby cheered as Always Dreaming crossed the finish line.

