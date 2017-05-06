Elkins Park Rehab Participates In Nationwide Study Looking Into Brain Injuries

May 6, 2017 11:17 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Brain Injuries, Elkins Park

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) —  A local rehab facility is part of a $12 million nationwide study looking at care after discharge.

MossRehab in Elkins Park is one of six sites taking a closer look at how patients with traumatic brain injuries fare after discharge.

Institute Scientist, Dr. Tessa Hart, says researchers want to see and monitor the benefits when patients receive up to six months of assistance getting help with follow up appointments, dealing with insurance, answering questions and making suggestions.

“We really hope that the optimized discharge plan will result in better outcomes for people but we have to prove that in order to justify the additional costs entailed in having somebody whose job it is to help people for six months after discharge,” said Hart.

She hopes patients will remain healthier with fewer rehospitalizations.

