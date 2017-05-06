Blind Shopper Assisted By Marshals After Helpers Arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (CBS) –– A blind woman in Lafayette, Louisiana was nearly stranded in the supermarket when the two people who help her shop were suddenly arrested.

Krystal Benoit’s neighbors were arrested inside the store for having outstanding warrants. But that didn’t hold up her trip.

Two marshals offered to help her finish shopping.

“We detained the two wanted subjects but in the midst of that, they had been shopping there with a neighbor that was blind, so we decided that we needed to stay with her,” said one of the marshals.

Benoit couldn’t believe the marshals took time out of their day to help. In fact, she says their help got her out of the store in record time.

“They offered to help me continue shopping, help me check out and offered me a ride home,” said Benoit.