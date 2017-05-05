LIVE: Funeral Procession For Slain Delaware State Trooper | Story

Women’s Achievement Awards Keynote Speaker: Colleen Rooney

May 5, 2017 7:59 AM

Colleen Rooney, vice president of Global Communications, joined QVC in August 2015. She is responsible for advancing internal communications, external communications, financial communications, community affairs and corporate events production across all of QVC’s global markets.

Colleen has more than 20 years of experience, including influential communication positions with highly respected global companies such as DuPont, GE, Hyatt, Comcast and NBCUniversal.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, VA and her master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA.

