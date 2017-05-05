District Attorney: Man Found Dead In House Fire Fatally Stabbed

WHITPAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Officials say the person found dead in a Montgomery County house fire Thursday was also fatally stabbed.
Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement Friday that 56-year-old Won Woo Do’s body was found in a bedroom following a fire at 25 Township Line Road in the Blue Bell section of Whitpain Township.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday to the single ranch-style home engulfed in flames.
An autopsy concluded that Do died from multiple stab wounds.
His death has been ruled a homicide, and the fire was ruled an arson.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitpain Township Police Department at 610-279-9033 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.
