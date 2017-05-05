Over 5600 Pounds Of Veal Produced In PA Recalled Due To E. coli Contamination

May 5, 2017 6:53 AM By Mike Dougherty
Filed Under: Mike Dougherty, Recall

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Souderton-based meat distributor is recalling 5,600 pounds of product believed to be contaminated.

Tons of boneless veal and meatloaf mixes containing ground beef, pork and veal from Marcho Farms were recalled after some tested positive for E-coli.

The products were sold in several states including Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia in 60 pound or 10 pound bulk packages with manufacturer dates of April 11, 2017.

So far, no illnesses have been reported as part of the recall.

The USDA’s food safety and inspection service first discovered the contaminated meat during a routine check at a facility in Illinois on Tuesday.

Consumers who have the Marcho Farms veal products in their freezers are urged to throw it away or return to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call Marcho Farms at 215-721-7131.

All ground beef products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, according to USDA guidelines, to kill any bacteria in the meat.

More from Mike Dougherty
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch