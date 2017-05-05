Over 5600 Pounds Of Veal Produced In PA Recalled Due To E. coli Contamination

SOUDERTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Souderton-based meat distributor is recalling 5,600 pounds of product believed to be contaminated.

Tons of boneless veal and meatloaf mixes containing ground beef, pork and veal from Marcho Farms were recalled after some tested positive for E-coli.

The products were sold in several states including Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia in 60 pound or 10 pound bulk packages with manufacturer dates of April 11, 2017.

So far, no illnesses have been reported as part of the recall.

The USDA’s food safety and inspection service first discovered the contaminated meat during a routine check at a facility in Illinois on Tuesday.

Consumers who have the Marcho Farms veal products in their freezers are urged to throw it away or return to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call Marcho Farms at 215-721-7131.

All ground beef products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, according to USDA guidelines, to kill any bacteria in the meat.