University Hosts Religious Service To Honor Fallen First Responders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holy Family University hosted its annual Blue Mass to honor first responders killed in the line of duty.

More than three dozen Philadelphia police cadets were among the couple hundred people in attendance, along with school kids and staff.

University Director of Public Safety Joe McBride retired from the city force, and every officer on his staff, likewise, worked for Philadelphia.

He notes the importance of this event, now in its 11th year.

ALSO READ: Thousands Pay Final Respects To Delaware State Trooper Killed In Line Of Duty

“The personnel that I have on my department who were there and did it, they’re here now bringing their expertise to keep this campus university safe and secure every day,” McBride told KYW Newsradio.

He was presented with a handprint painted American Flag made by children at the Alpha House day care center on campus as a token of appreciation for protecting them.

Holy Family Chaplain Father James Macnew had a special message for the little ones.

“When you hear the siren, it shouldn’t cause fear. It should cause a consolation that help is on the way to somebody,” he said.

A moment was taken out to remember Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard, who lost his life last week. Many who would have been here made the trek down 95 to attend his funeral.