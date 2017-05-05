New York Café Files $10 Million Lawsuit Against Starbucks Over ‘Unicorn Frappuccino’

NEW YORK (CBS) — A New York café is taking legal action against Starbucks.
Starbucks has been slapped with a $10 million lawsuit over its “Unicorn Frappuccino” drink.
Starbucks Has A New Color-Changing Drink: Unicorn Frappuccino
The End Brooklyn café in New York claims Starbucks stole its idea for the bright pink and blue drink.
The shop says it started selling its “Unicorn Latte” in December and has had a trademark pending on it since January.
Starbucks began selling its drink for a limited run last month.
They say the lawsuit is without merit.