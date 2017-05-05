Runners Gather To Pick Up Broad Street Run Race Bibs At PA Convention Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forty thousand runners registered for Sunday’s 38th annual Broad Street Run, and many of this year’s participants picked up their race bibs Friday, at a health and fitness expo in the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

After runners picked up their bib they were then funneled into the expo where more than 70 vendors were assembled selling energy bars, clothing, sunglasses, and much more.

The #BroadStreetRun is coming up on Sunday. Runners were grabbing their numbers before the big day. Story coming up @JohnMcDevittKYW pic.twitter.com/4BYYWtjOPo — Holli Stephens (@wordsbyholli) May 5, 2017

Aire Thaw-Bolton of Philadelphia was in attendance picking up her race bib, and enjoying what this year’s expo had to offer.

“It seems pretty cool, in the past it has moved a little bit quicker than it is today (Friday). But there is a lot of cool things to buy like new sneakers and that kind of thing,” said Thaw-Bolton.

Companies also lined up to talk with expo goers, and Broad Street runners about new products and services, such as, Pat McCloskey with runBucks.com.

“We call ourselves a race in a box,” said McCloskey. “We can do everything your permits, course measurements, screen printing and engraving. We have everything in house.”

Leo Dignum is with the city’s managing directors office and over sees Philadelphia’s special events like the Broad Street Run.

“This is the largest 10 miler in the country, and its one of the top 5 in the country in terms of numbers, so we are very proud of that,” he said.