PSPCA Removes 47 Animals, Including Dogs and Horses From Home In Lehigh Co.

May 5, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Lehigh County, pspca

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Authorities have rescued more than 40 animals, including dogs, cats and horses from a residence in Lehigh County.

Thanks to a tip, the Pennsylvania SPCA says they executed a search warrant at a home in New Tripoli Friday afternoon where they believed animals were being kept in unsanitary conditions.

According to the  SPCA, 7 dogs and puppies, 35 cats and kittens, and 5 horses were all removed from the home.

“Our team of Humane Law Enforcement officers is familiar with this location,” said Nicole Wilson, Director of Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA. “It is our hope that we can make a difference in the lives of the animals we rescued.”

The animals are now in the care of PSPCA pending a court hearing.

Charges are pending in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA.

