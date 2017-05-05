Police: Suspect Breaks Into Paint Store, Almost Flees With Empty Cash Drawer

May 5, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Philadelphia Police, Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police in Philadelphia are searching for a suspect they say broke into a paint store an attempted to steal the cash drawer.

It happened on April 14 around 3 a.m. at the City Auto Paints & Supplies located at 2652 South 8th Street.

Police say once the suspect was inside they attempted to take the cash register but fled after noticing it was empty.

Investigators believe the suspect fled in a vehicle with another person.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

