Veterinarians Create Prosthetic Leg For Injured Parrot By Using 3-D Printer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Veterinarians at Penn Vet used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic leg for an injured parrot.
A 34-year-old Amazon parrot named Pete was attacked by a fox in the backyard of his Lehigh Valley home and lost a leg.
It took some trial and error, but veterinarians fashioned a prosthetic leg for the parrot by using a 3-D printer.
Pete turned out to be a great candidate for the technology.
The veterinarians say Pete will be fitted with new prosthetics as they improve the design.
