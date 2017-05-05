Veterinarians Create Prosthetic Leg For Injured Parrot By Using 3-D Printer

May 5, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Parrot, Penn Vet, prosthetic leg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Veterinarians at Penn Vet used a 3-D printer to create a prosthetic leg for an injured parrot.

A 34-year-old Amazon parrot named Pete was attacked by a fox in the backyard of his Lehigh Valley home and lost a leg.

It took some trial and error, but veterinarians fashioned a prosthetic leg for the parrot by using a 3-D printer.

Pete turned out to be a great candidate for the technology.

The veterinarians say Pete will be fitted with new prosthetics as they improve the design.

