NJ Woman Credited With Saving Student’s Life Wins ‘America’s Greatest School Nurse’

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (CBS)– For school nurse Patti Butler the only prize she wanted was a hug.

In April Eyewitness News reported that Butler was nominated for America’s Greatest School Nurse.

Nicole Defeo Campbell credit’s Butler and her son Nathan’s kindergarten teacher Kathy Keller at Zane North Elementary with noticing he had serious health symptoms.

Butler’s insistence to get Nathan to a doctor right away lead to a quick diagnosis of leukemia and effective treatment, bringing the cancer into remission.

NJ School Nurse Helps Spot Leukemia Symptoms In Kindergartner

“If it weren’t for that call from Patti, I certainly would not have gone to the doctor and I would not have gone to the emergency room and we might not have my son right now,” says Defeo.

Thursday night she got a call from representative of the contest Pfizer Consumer Healthcare saying that Patti Butler won.

Nathan came by the school on Friday to see his teachers and give Nurse Patti a hug.

“Thank you Lord, I’m just so humbled and grateful to be in the right place and be a voice, and to help this little bear cause I love him so much,” says Butler.

Her contest prize is a week-long trip for four to anywhere in the Continental U-S.