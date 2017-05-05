New Home For Victim Assistance Program In NE Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday marked the grand opening of a new office for victims of crime in Northeast Philadelphia to seek assistance.

The Northeast Victim Service center had been on the second floor of an office building for the last 25 years. Center director Barbara Deeley used to be Sheriff in Philadelphia, and decided a relocation was in order.

“I believe that, when we were in that other building, I do believe, and I have been told that no one knew we were there,” Deeley told KYW Newsradio.

The center’s new home is hard to miss, a storefront not far away on Castor Avenue near Rhawn street.

This is one of 7 such centers across the city, all separate non-profits with a single mission, assisting victims of crime.

That help can range from getting money to pay bills to navigating the criminal justice system if need be. But replacing stolen property is, by and large, not possible.

Volunteers do much of the work at these facilities, and Police Commissioner Richard Ross says their efforts are vital to those in need at a very difficult time

“For people who have suffered some of the most traumatic incidents perhaps in their lives, in some cases, to have somewhere to turn is what’s most important,” Ross said.

The office operates weekdays. You can go online to NEVS.org or call 215-332-3888. And if you live outside their area of service, they’ll get you in touch with the office in the city that can assist you.