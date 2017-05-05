National Tour Featuring Of Relics Saint Padre Pio Kicks Off In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A nationwide tour of an exhibit featuring the relics of Saint Padre Pio kicks off in Philadelphia this weekend.
Father Dennis Gill, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Parkway, says the Philadelphia Archdiocese will put the relics of the Italian saint on display in the center of the cathedral.
He says public veneration of the relics – which include clothing and other items – will continue through Monday evening.
Gill says the special exhibition comes on the 15th anniversary of Pio’s elevation to sainthood by Pope John Paul II.
“He had an extraordinary life, faithful to Christ and part of his faithfulness was expressed in the gift of the stigmata,” said Gill. “Padre Pio received the same wounds of Jesus.”
Gill says visitors will be able to touch the cases bearing the relics and to reflect on the life and the work of the friar, who died in 1968.
