MANNA To Double Its Capacity By Moving Kitchen To New Space

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — MANNA, the Philadelphia non-profit that delivers nourishment to those battling life threatening illnesses is moving its kitchen to a new space. The organization will double its capacity, to accommodate the increased need.

MANNA CEO Sue Daugherty says they were at capacity, outgrowing their old home at 23rd and Ranstead Streets, between Market and Chestnut.

“We were limited to one million meals a year. We know there are so many more of our neighbors in need. So in this new home, we’ll be able to grow to 2.5 million meals a year.”

The new space is in Rodin Place, at 20th and Hamilton Streets.

“We’re all about food is medicine. So, our kitchen needs to be state-of-the-art.”

It includes enough freezer and prep space to increase their meal production 150 percent.

Philanthropist Steve Korman has contributed $2.5 million to MANNA’s $8 million capital campaign.

“We’re making people that are really hurting feel a little bit better. And, we’re doing our part. That’s we all do in life.”

Daugherty volunteers are the life-blood of the organization.

“We have about 100-125 volunteers every single day. They chop, they dice, prep and pack…and they make it all possible.”

They also cut the ribbon on a new volunteers training center and break room, courtesy of a $250,000 grant from Bank of America Charitable Foundation. The bank’s Philadelphia market president, Jim Dever is among those with the company that volunteer in the MANNA kitchen, to help prepare and package over 100,000 meals a month.

MANNA delivers meals to the Greater Philadelphia area’s most vulnerable people at nutritional risk, who are dealing with long-term illnesses, including those suffering from HIV/AIDS, cancer and other diseases.