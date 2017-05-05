Slain Delaware State Trooper To Be Laid To Rest

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A huge turnout is expected today for Corporal Stephen Ballard’s funeral.

Members of law enforcement have been showing up outside of the Chase Center all morning long.

‘Smile That Lights Up A Room’: Officers Remember Delaware State Trooper Killed In Line Of Duty

A convoy of law enforcement left Dover Mall and regrouped at Christiana Mall early this morning.

An emotional day is most certainly ahead for the entire community.

The outpouring of support by the community for Corporal Stephen Ballard’s family and friends has been immense.

The Wawa in Bear, New Castle County where the trooper was shot and killed last week has turned into a memorial, overflowing with balloons and flowers.

It was there, along Pulaski Highway, where Corporal Ballard was gunned down.

He was checking a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot.

After the shooting, the gunman, identified as 26-year-old Burgon Sealy Jr. then barricaded himself in his Middletown, Delaware home, keeping police at bay and a community on edge.

After a 20 hour standoff, he was shot and killed by police.

Today, Corporal Ballard’s family, friends and community say goodbye.

Organizers are expecting up to 2,000 members of law enforcement from Delaware and beyond to show up and pay their final respects.

Those wishing to pay respects can do so at the Chase Center on the riverfront starting at 8:30 a.m.

Corporal Ballard’s funeral is at 11.

There will be many road closures in the area because of the funeral.

Road Closures Announced For Delaware State Trooper’s Funeral

Corporal Ballard leaves behind a wife and young daughter.