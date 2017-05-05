Big Baller Brand Unveils $495 Sneaker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, LaVar Ball did say he was looking for a $1 billion shoe deal.

On Thursday, Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled a new $495 sneaker as part of Lonzo’s ZO2 shoe line.

The Sports World is Forever Changed. Introducing Lonzo's 1st Signature Shoe: The ZO2 Prime. pic.twitter.com/5JN1OLxlZS — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) May 4, 2017

Big Baller's loose! If you can't afford the ZO2'S, you're NOT a BIG BALLER! 💰 — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 4, 2017

They also released $220 flip flops.

Here are the $220 Lonzo Ball flip flops pic.twitter.com/cZJKN1BeZb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 4, 2017

Other athletes reacts to the $495 sneakers, including Eagles’ wide receiver Torrey Smith.

You can be a big baller and not waste your money on the worlds most expensive basketball shoe 😑😑😑 https://t.co/weanUbKnmv — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 5, 2017

Hey @Lavarbigballer real big baller brands don't over charge kids for shoes. pic.twitter.com/N2U0VPXXyt — SHAQ (@SHAQ) May 4, 2017

Hate all y'all want, these clean 😳 but not $500 clean 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lFHoBvGsex — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) May 5, 2017

@Lavarbigballer U better be working with ur guy on D / if he plays D like he did in @NCAA @Isaih_Thomas @JohnWall @StephenCurry30 will light him up for 50! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 5, 2017

The 94WIP Morning Show’s fans would not wear the new expensive sneakers.

Would you buy Lonzo Ball's new sneaker? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) May 5, 2017

Lonzo Ball is expected to be a top pick in June’s NBA Draft.