Big Baller Brand Unveils $495 Sneaker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, LaVar Ball did say he was looking for a $1 billion shoe deal.
On Thursday, Ball’s Big Baller Brand unveiled a new $495 sneaker as part of Lonzo’s ZO2 shoe line.
They also released $220 flip flops.
Other athletes reacts to the $495 sneakers, including Eagles’ wide receiver Torrey Smith.
The 94WIP Morning Show’s fans would not wear the new expensive sneakers.
Lonzo Ball is expected to be a top pick in June’s NBA Draft.