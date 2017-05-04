Zeoli Show Log 05.04.17

3pm- The American Health Care Act was passed in the House 217 votes to 213. The bill would replace the Affordable Care Act.
3:05pm- Sen. Rand Paul says that he will not vote for the GOP healthcare bill in its current form.
3:10pm- Earlier today, President Trump signed a religious liberty executive order. The executive order will repeal the Johnson Amendment and allow religious institutions to endorse political candidates.
3:30pm- President Trump spoke about the passage of the AHCA in the House and said that he believed the bill will pass in the Senate as well.
3:40pm- Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, announced they are engaged.
4pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss the GOP healthcare bill and how it could potentially impact the health care industry.
4:30pm- A family flying on Delta Airlines was threatened with jail time after refusing to give up their seats.
4:45pm- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai calls in to talk about net neutrality laws, freedom of speech, and whether or not Stephen Colbert is guilty of any FCC decency violations.
5pm- Former US Navy Seal and Special Warfare Operator, Robert O’Neil, best known for firing the shot that killed Osama bin Laden, joins the show to talk about his new book “The Operator.”
5:20pm- Rep. Tom MacArthur joins the show to discuss the GOP’s big health care win and how he helped broker a deal between the moderate and conservative wings of the party.
5:40pm- Sen. Corey Booker claims that the American Health Care Act will cause death, suffering, and pain.