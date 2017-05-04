NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Gabrielle Bruno & Larry Platt | May 4

May 4, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Criticism against Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue from Monday night. 

9:05-Health care vote expected today.

9:35-Congressman Lou Barletta considering a challenge to Senator Bob Casey Jr’s seat. 

9:50-GOP needs this win on health care.

10:00-Fight breaks out at Cheltenham High School.

10:35-Gabrielle Bruno joined discussing the National Day of Prayer.

11:00-Larry Platt, Editor of The Philadelphia Citizen, joined discussing the voter lottery and election reform for the District Attorney election.

11:35-Congressman Pat Meehan joined discussing the health care vote and his decision to vote no on it.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch