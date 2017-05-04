The Dom Giordano Show: Gabrielle Bruno & Larry Platt | May 4

9:00-Criticism against Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue from Monday night.
9:05-Health care vote expected today.
9:35-Congressman Lou Barletta considering a challenge to Senator Bob Casey Jr’s seat.
9:50-GOP needs this win on health care.
10:00-Fight breaks out at Cheltenham High School.
10:35-Gabrielle Bruno joined discussing the National Day of Prayer.
11:00-Larry Platt, Editor of The Philadelphia Citizen, joined discussing the voter lottery and election reform for the District Attorney election.
11:35-Congressman Pat Meehan joined discussing the health care vote and his decision to vote no on it.