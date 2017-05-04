Cops: Beer Store Owner Charged After Shooting Alleged Teen Vandal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a beer store owner is charged after he shot a teenager who was allegedly vandalizing his store.

The shooting happened on Monday, May 1 on the 800 block of Sanger Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Alleged Teen Vandal Shot By Beer Store Owner In Summerdale

The store owner told police the teen came into his store and the two got into a verbal argument. He said the teen then returned to the store with another male, and the two began to vandalize his store.

Authorities say the store owner said he followed the two males out of the store and fired a shot into the air.

The teen suffered gunshot wounds to both of his hands and was taken to Jeanes Hospital.

Police say the victim told authorities he was inside the store when an argument ensued, and the store owner pointed a gun at him. He claims he left the store with his friend, and the owner chased him to an alleyway and fired the gun, striking him.

Officers say they recovered a handgun from that location.

As a result, police have charged 26-year-old Hanglong Ing from Mayfair with: Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Uniform Firearm Act-No License, Possession of Instrument of a Crime, Violation of the Uniform Firearm Act-On Streets, Simple Assault and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.