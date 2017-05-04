Music And Food Galore, Plus A Blast From The Past At South Street Spring Fest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One of Philadelphia’s largest outdoor festivals returns this weekend with a full day of fun. Then at night, it’ll definitely take you back in time!

The South Street Spring Festival takes over South between Front and 8th Streets this Saturday.

Bill Arrowood with the South Street Headhouse District say it features everything from music…

“We’ve got three stages with some of the really finest up and coming bands in the area, close to 30 bands that come out for it. And then there’s music all up and down the street as well.”

…to plenty of food…

“We’ve got almost 50 different kinds of food up and down the street, from Vietnamese street food to cheesesteaks to five different kinds of tacos and desserts as far as the eye can see.”

…and so much more:

“If you can get past the food and music, the street will be filled with vending and amazingly, high quality crafters.”

Not to mention Brauhaus Schmitz brings back their annual Maifest and Free Comic Book Day won’t be forgotten at Atomic City Comics during the festival. Also back by popular demand…the Philly Taco Eating Contest.

“Its a giant slice of Lorenzo’s pizza wrapped around a Jim’s cheesesteak,” explains Arrowood. “And the challenge is to see who can eat it the fastest. It is a monster of a meal and totally unique to South Street.”

The festival runs from 11 am to 8 pm, rain or shine. And as the day part closes, the nighttime fun comes to the TLA….and it’ll be astounding.

“We’re bringing in the Rocky Horror Picture Show,” says Arrowood, “which was, for many years, a South street mainstay. This year, we’re going to have a massive, public Time Warp dance in front of the theater with as many people as we can.”

And for all the Transylvanians and anyone else who shows up for that…

“Everybody gets to go in and watch the movie inside so that’s a really exciting thing we’re adding this year,” adds Arrowood.

For more on the South Street Spring Festival, CLICK HERE.