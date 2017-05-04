Philadelphia Restaurant Makes Prestigious Food & Wine List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia restaurant made a prestigious national food list.

Rooster Soup Co., located at 1526 Sansom Street in Center City, made Food & Wine’s “Restaurants of the Year 2017” top 10 list.

Food & Wine raved about the luncheonette’s Yemenite chicken potpie.

“But when we ate at Rooster Soup Co. in Philadelphia, we did know the story. We knew that this dish represented the confluence of a lot of people, generosity, time and ingenuity, and that choosing to eat at this cozy, chrome-wrapped diner was itself a small act of philanthropy. And all of that made us love it even more.”

Food & Wine was also impressed with the restaurant’s philanthropic side.

“Rooster Soup Co. is the first restaurant we know of to donate 100 percent of its profits to charity—it’s a partnership with Broad Street Ministry’s Hospitality Collaborative, a community center that offers food and social services to Philadelphians who need them.”

Co-founder Steve Cook told Food & Wine he wanted Rooster Soup Co. to be a “place where people of all types could come.”

“Tourists come to Philly to see the Liberty Bell and climb the Rocky steps, not to witness suffering, so restaurants have always had an interest in making these problems disappear,” Cook told Food & Wine. “We wanted to do something that took a longer view of our city, to create a place where people of all types could come and sow the seeds of social change.”

In April, Rooster Soup Co. also made GQ’s list of “Best New Restaurants In America 2017.”