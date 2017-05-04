Road Closures Announced For Delaware State Trooper’s Funeral

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Road closures have been announced for the funeral for the Delaware state trooper who was shot and killed last week.

The funeral for Cpl. Stephen Ballard will take place at the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington on Friday. Public visitation will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., with the memorial service beginning at 11 a.m.

Up to 2,000 members of law enforcement are expected to attend the service.

The road closures for Friday are as follows:

The northbound lanes of I-95 between the Christiana Mall (Exit 4A) and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (Exit 6) will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Friday and will be reopened after a procession of emergency vehicles travel to the Chase Center.

A second closure of the northbound lanes of I-95 between the Christiana Mall and the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will occur beginning at 8 a.m. for the last procession of emergency vehicles to travel to the Chase Center.

The funeral procession will depart the Chase Center around noon and travel to the Gracelawn Cemetery at 2220 N. Du Pont Highway near New Castle.

Northbound I-95 traffic will be significantly impacted and will be utilizing the alternate routes of Del. 896, U.S. 40, Del. 273 and U.S. 13. Motorists can expect delays on these routes with the increased diverted volume of traffic.

The procession is scheduled to use the following route:

· Justison Street to

· Martin Luther King Boulevard to

· South Market Street to

· North DuPont Highway to

· Lovelace Avenue (U-turn) to

· Gracelawn Memorial Cemetery.