Philly Police Department Holding Second Annual Diversity Job Fair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is hosting its second annual Diversity Law Enforcement Job Fair at Girard College on Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies, including Amtrak Police, the NSA, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Maryland State police, as well as agencies from every level of government will be there.

“We want to make sure that people of color, people of different ethnic and social background know that we want you on the force,” Said Sgt. Robert Ryan

Ryan runs the Philadelphia Police Dept’s Recruiting Department. They launched the diversity career fair last year to ensure all law enforcement agencies reflect the community.

Of course, their goal is to boost diversity numbers at Philly PD, where Ryan says sky’s the limit.

“We have detective, corporate, and sergeant we have other specialized units between SWAT and K9 and marine units,” Ryan explained.

Qualifications for each agency will vary. The event goes from 12pm to 4pm Saturday at Girard College, 2000 W Girard Avenue.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Diversity Law Enforcement Career Fair call 215-683-COPS.