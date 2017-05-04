Philly High School Receives Donation To Robotics Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school gets a major jolt to its robotics program.

For years, Central High School’s engineering and robotics program has been one of the best in the region, but now it’s getting even better, thanks to a $75 thousand gift from their class that graduated in 1965.

“With these new improvements, I finally have the ability to actualize some of the ideas in my head,” said Johan Getz, a senior at Central.

For the last few years, Getz has been part of the school’s engineering and robotics program.

He says the alumi’s gift really helped put him ahead of the curve.

“I want to become an engineer when I grow up. This has been a great start for me, I’ve been introduced to so many different topics,” said Getz.

Central alum Chuck Steinberg says the donation from the grads embodies the school’s spirit.

“We are a family here. We build leaders here, and we develop people who are going to lead, not only in Philadelphia, but throughout the world,” he said.

The gift, which was presented Thursday, also includes a future commitment of $150,000 for more improvements to the Robotics Lab.