News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 4

Chris discussed the engagement of Joe and Mika, Stephen Colbert’s response to the fallout from his rant against Donald Trump and the World Air Sex Championship. He spoke with comedian Greg Behrendt, who will be at Helium Comedy Club this weekend, White House Adviser Sebastian Gorka about a potential meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un and columnist and author Michele Malkin about her latest piece, ‘A Thinking Mom’s Message for Jimmy Kimmel.’
6:00 Joe and Mika from Morning Joe are engaged.
6:05 Prince Philip will stop making public appearances soon.
6:25 Stephen Colbert addressed the controversy that followed his rant against Donald Trump on Monday.
6:35 What’s Trending: May the Fourth, Air Sex Championship, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Melania Trump
7:20 Chris welcomes comedian Greg Behrendt, who will be at Helium Comedy Club this weekend, into the studio.
7:37 James Comey testified before Congress about the presidential election.
7:40 Politico: The strange psychological power of ‘Fox and Friends.’
8:00 Chris talks to White House Adviser Sebastian Gorka about the investigation into leaks from the FBI regarding the 2016 election.
8:20 Chris speaks with columnist and author Michele Malkin about her latest piece, ‘A Thinking Mom’s Message for Jimmy Kimmel.’
8:35 What’s Trending: #FireColbert, Donald Trump, Ed Werder