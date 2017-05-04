Local Republicans Explain ‘No’ Vote On Health Care Bill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several local Congressmen skipped the White House celebration of the bill’s passage, and for good reason: they were among just 20 of their fellow Republicans to vote no on the plan to replace Obamacare.

Members from southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey made up nearly half the total of GOP dissenters.

“My sense is that my vote reflects what the majority of my district feels,” said Congressman Ryan Costello out of Chester County.

He explains the bill didn’t satisfy his three non-negotiables.

“Guaranteeing preexisting conditions protections; essential health benefits protections; and protections for all Americans in making sure we have affordable access to coverage for all,” said Costello.

Across the region, he joined Republican Congressmen Pat Meehan, Brian Fitzpatrick, Charlie Dent, Frank LoBiondo, and Chris Smith in opposition.

Costello knows he’ll hear it from voters in his district who wanted ‘repeal and replace’ at any cost.

“I feel anchored that my vote was the right vote, given the policy priorities I laid out,” he said.

He says a more deliberative consideration of this legislation by the senate can make it better.