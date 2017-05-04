Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Elmwood Park Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looking for a day-trip family getaway, close to home? A pair of babies are capturing attention at Norristown’s Elmwood Park Zoo.

The Jaguars here at Elmwood Park are sleek, their movement fluid and their eyes can piece the soul. But as cubs, they’re cute as…well…cute as kittens.

“It’s a new excitement to have babies and life into the zoo,” said Elmwood Zoo director Al Zone.

Zone beams at a sight of the new Jaguar cubs. But is it the adults or the kids who get the most pleasure in the company of big, playful, young cats?

“What brings the kids coming back is always the parents,” Zone said.

If you haven’t stopped by for a while, Elmwood Park Zoo has dramatically changed over the years. There’s the vintage carousel, salvaged from the Atlantic City boardwalk – and the treetop adventure with its soaring zip line.

“You get to zip over bison and elk,” Zone said.

From the overlook dining deck to the giraffe feedings, you’ll leave the zoo with your wallet intact and a smile on your face..

