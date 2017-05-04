Jay Cutler Auditioned For TV Role, Per Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Tony Romo and now Jay Cutler? It looks like TV is place to go for former NFL quarterbacks.
Cutler, according to ESPN.com, flew to Los Angeles on April 27th and audition for Fox. The 34-year-old QB was released by the Bears on March 9th. Cutler has not yet announce his official retirement, but he’s reportedly “leaning towards calling it quits.”
Fox is looking to replace former NFL TV analyst John Lynch left to become the general manager of the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.
Romo, 37, officially joined the CBS broadcast team in April.