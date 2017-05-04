90-Year-Old Athletic Trainer Not Slowing Down

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — One athletic trainer who was born in 1927 is not slowing down.

At 90 years old, Hal Kaplan is still one of the most popular trainers at AFC in Feasterville, Bucks County.

Kaplan was a bodybuilder well into his 60s when he decided to become a personal trainer.

“A friend of mine took me to a gym and I didn’t know anything about working out, and then I got hooked,” he said.

Kaplan isn’t afraid to be tough on the people he’s training.

“Biceps, triceps, there’s a lot hanging after a while. I don’t want anything hanging. Girls keep going on these diets but it winds up if you don’t take care of that – flab,” Kaplan said. “We don’t want that, you’re not going to be that.”

Kaplan says that you need to “keep moving” to stay young at heart.

“Not to quit and keep moving because Mother Nature will stop you buy itself, so you have to push through everything,” Kaplan said.

That’s exactly what he’s been doing for himself and his clients, and at 90 years young, he has no plants to slow down anytime soon.