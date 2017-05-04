Eagles Take RB Bo Scarbrough In Way-Too-Early 2018 Mock Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles still need an early down running back. It’s a growing concern for the upcoming season.
But what about 2018?
In Todd McShay’s way-too-early 2018 NFL Mock Draft for ESPN.com, the Eagles select Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough with the 14th overall pick.
Scarbrough, at 6-2, 231-pounds, rushed for 812 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. In the College Football semifinal game against Washington, Scarbrough rushed for 180 yards and two scores on 19 carries. In the Championship game against Clemson, he tallied 93 yards and two more touchdowns on just 16 carries.
McShay has Penn State running back Saquon Barkley going seventh overall to the Colts. His 2018 No. 1 overall pick is USC quarterback Sam Darnold, to the Browns.
McShay’s draft order was determined by FootballOutsider.com’s 2017 projection model.