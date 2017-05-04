Complications Delay Reopening Of Jersey Shore Bridge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Repairs to the Townsends Inlet Bridge are taking longer than expected and that means the bridge might not reopen in time for start of the summer season.

The bridge connecting Avalon and Sea Isle City was closed in early April after an inspector found a large crack in a pile on one of the piers which was causing the pile to move.

“It’s a very complex and daunting task of repairing the bridge, cause we’re in deep water and we’ve got a really swift tide that goes through there. So it’s made it very difficult,” said Dale Foster, a Cape May County Engineer.

Foster says crews were hoping to have the repairs done by Memorial Day weekend.

“But as time marches on, it’s becoming more difficult to make sure that we can get it done. But we are working on contingency plans so that if we do get the bay side work done, we can get at least one lane open on the bridge,” said Foster.

In the meantime, motorists will have to double their commute time, but using either Route 9 or the Garden State Parkway.