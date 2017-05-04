Officer Accused Of Punching Wife In Head, Chasing After Her In Police Vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested after being accused of punching his wife in the head and then chasing after her in his police vehicle.

Police say Officer Antonio Mayhew, 30, has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.

Police say around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Mayhew, while on-duty, punched his wife in the head with his fist while she was sitting in the driver seat of her vehicle on the 5200 block of Market Street.

Police say the woman left in her vehicle, and Mayhew pursued her in his police vehicle, activating his lights and sirens.

Police say the woman then got into an accident with another vehicle at 61st and Walnut Streets. The driver sustained critical injuries in the crash and was admitted into an area hospital.

Police arrested Mayhew, a 10-year veteran of the department, Wednesday.

He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and terroristic threats, among other similar charges.