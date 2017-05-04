More Than 6,000 Bags Of Heroin Recovered In Atlantic City 

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police say a simple drug transaction on an Atlantic City street led to the recovery of more than 6,000 bags of heroin.
Police say an officer conducting a narcotics investigation observed the transaction between two males at the corner of South Carolina Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon.
Arrests led to the search of a home on Magellan Avenue, where officers found 6,325 bags of heroin and more than $8,000 in cash.
Two men and a woman face drug charges.
