Zeoli Show Log 05.03.17

3pm- During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI Director James Comey stated that it was a painful decision to announce that Hillary Clinton was under investigation just 11 days prior to the election. He also made clear that he does not regret his decision because it needed to be done.
3:20pm- While appearing as a guest on CNN, David Axelrod said that Hillary Clinton didn’t lose the 2016 election because of James Comey, she lost because she didn’t campaign in Wisconsin.
3:25pm- Bill Maher suggested that in order to win over Trump voters, Democrats need to stay away from identity politics.
3:30pm- While being questioned by Sen. Diane Feinstein, FBI Director James Comey defended his department’s decision to announce an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. He said he had only two options, “speak or conceal.”
3:35pm- Columnist for Philadelphia Daily News, Stu Bykofsky, joins the show to discuss his new article “Inconvenience Story: How Philly is Attacking 7-11.”
4:05pm- Congress is set to vote for, what many conservatives view as, a disappointing bill to fund the government through September. The bill is 1,700 pages long and includes $1 trillion in spending.
4:20pm- Author David Horowitz joins the show to discuss his new book, “Big Agenda: President Trump’s Plan to Save America.”
4:35pm- While on Late Night with Seth Meyers, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said that she believed that President Trump wants to kill the press. She also discussed a bizarre phone call she had with Trump during the primaries.
5pm- At a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Al Franken argued that Trump’s tax returns are crucial to an FBI investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russia.
5:10pm- James Comey defended his decision to hold a press conference addressing Hillary Clinton’s email server last summer. He stated that he chose to do so in an effort to avoid the appearance of impropriety following Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s meeting with Bill Clinton.
5:20pm- Stephen Colbert is in hot water following controversial comments he made about President Donald Trump.